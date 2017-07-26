PHUKET: A man was arrested after running a red light in Karon, but later found to be in possession of illegal substances.



Sen Sgt Maj Hatthaporn Thongkhaobua of the Karon Traffic Police was on duty at a traffic light in Karon when he saw a white Isuzu pick-up truck moving from Karon toward Chalong Circle.



The driver cruised right through a red light so the sergeant followed him.



“After I flagged him down and searched him, we found 60 grams of ya ice (crystal methamphetamine), a gun and five bullets,” said Maj Hatthaporn.



“The suspect, Kasemsan Keankam, 30, was charged with possession of a category 1 drug, possession of a weapon and ammunition without permission, and disobeying a red light,” he added.



Mr Kasemsan was later taken to Karon Police Station for further legal processing.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong