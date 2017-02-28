Phuket Gazette - February 28, 2017 | 12:02 PM
PHUKET: An ‘angry teen’ seen kicking, screaming and pointing at a Honda Jazz on a video earlier this week in Kamala was charged and ordered to compensate the car owner.
Phuket Gazette reporters contacted Capt Prasert Thongprom of Kamala Police yesterday to follow up on the ugly incident that took place on Saturday (story here).
The parents of the teen brought their son in to the Kamala Police Station to face the consequences of his actions.
“Negotiations between the car owner and the teen have led to a compromise – neither will be filing any charges against the other. The teen, however, will be paying for the damages to the car,” confirmed the captain.
He was charged with reckless driving and fined for not wearing a helmet and not carrying a driver’s licence.
