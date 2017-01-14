Royal Thai Air Force pilot killed in Children's Day airshow crash

A still from the video documenting the crash. Photo: Facebook/Pongsiri Thammaroekrit

SONGKHLA: A fighter jet pilot was killed in a fiery crash during a Children’s Day airshow in Hat Yai, Songkhla this morning.



The pilot, Squadron Leader Dilokrit Phattawee, was flying a Gripen 39c at Wing 56, Air Division 4 airbase, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announced in their official statement.



RTAF spokesman Pongsak Semachai said a committee would be set up to investigate the cause of the crash.