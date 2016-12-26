Samkong 'fields of gold' attract locals, tourists

PHUKET: A field of sunhemps in full bloom near the Tesco Lotus Samkong junction has become a popular attraction for locals and tourists, who have been stopping off to pose for pictures.



Piyaporn Udomsap, the owner of the 23-rai plot, has allowed free access to the public, saying he grows the flowers to maintain the quality and aesthetic beauty of his land.



He started growing the flowers three months ago. The sunhemps, which have already been in full bloom for a week, are expected to last for another week or two.



“I am simply following the teaching of King Rama IX. I grow these flowers to improve the land quality. After the flowers die, they turn into fertilizer, and then I prepare the land to grow others,” said Mr Piyaporn.



“People are free to enjoy the beauty of these flowers – I am not charging anyone to come and see them for themselves. I just want to see people smile,” he added.