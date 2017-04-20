SAMUI: Bangkok Airways higher-ups and government officials discussed yesterday the environmental impact of Samui Airport’s ever-increasing air traffic.



A vice president of the airline, Narongchai Tanadchangsaeng, and his team met at the Samui Palm Beach Resort, during which Rangsan Tongyad, deputy chief administrator of Samui municipality, explained that he will work together with airport staff to figure out a solution.



“Many locals and I myself have houses situated near the airport and are very much disturbed by the noise. The number of flights has increased from 36 to 50 a day,” said Mr Rangsan.



Mr Narongchai said that he is willing to work together to figure out any possible solutions.



“We will not ignore this issue and will, after this meeting, go talk to the concerned locals directly to see what we can do. We should be able to live in harmony with each other,” said Mr Narongchai.



— Suchat Hankij