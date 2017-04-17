SAMUI: A taxi driver yesterday won 30 million baht in lottery winnings in Koh Samui.



Sittichai Samthong, 40, was surrounded by friends and family to celebrate his good fortune.



“I was confused at first because I did not expect to win. I have now notified Samui Police,” Mr Sittichai told the Phuket Gazette. “I will continue to drive my taxi – I just want to buy a new house for my mother.”



He chose the lottery ticket from his Surat Thani taxi licence plate number – Tor Kor 729. The winning number was 816729 consisting of ten lotteries valued at 3mn baht each.



— Suchat Hankij