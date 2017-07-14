PHUKET: The second suspect in the shooting of a police assistant surrendered himself to police yesterday.



Suthiwut Thawan, 21, is a native of Phang Nga. Following the shooting, he returned to his family home in Phang Nga, but surrendered himself after police appraised his family of the situation.



Mr Suthiwut and another suspect named Sathaporn Kuoaywanich were involved in a drive by shooting of a police assistant who tried to stop them at a checkpoint. The suspects were in possession of krathom leaves at the time (story here).



Mr Sathaporn was apprehended on the spot, but Mr Suthiwut managed to escape. He was apprehended at Asia Marine after he took a speedboat there from Phang Nga.



“Mr Suthiwut confessed to buying a kilogram of krathom from Koh Siray. He was charged with attempted murder, although he declines any involvement in the shooting,” said Lt Col Naruepodin Panglisen of Phuket City Police.



Mr Suthiwut was taken to Phuket City Police Station for further legal processing, while the victim is still reported to be in critical condition at OrBorJor hospital.

