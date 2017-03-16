'Slippery roads' claim yet another victim in Phuket

According to witnesses, the victim was driving very fast when he suddenly fell off his bike. Photo: Aratchporn Lim

PHUKET: An unidentified Thai man died after he fell from his bike and was hit by a van in Karon this afternoon.



“The accident took place at about 2:10pm on the uphill road from Chalong to Karon. At the scene, we found a man aged 30-35 years, lying in the middle of the road, with no identification documents on him,” said Capt Channarong Prakongkua of Karon Police.



The victim was rushed to Chalong Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.



The bike and van were both damaged, but the van driver was not injured.



“According to witnesses, the victim was driving very fast when he suddenly fell off his bike. They said it seemed like he lost control due to slippery road conditions,” said Capt Channarong.



“The van driver was behind him, but could not brake in time and ended up hitting him right after he fell,” Capt Channarong added.



The van driver was called in to the police station for questioning, while police are still trying to identify the victim.