PHUKET: A slow loris was rescued and placed under the care of veterinarians after being electrocuted in Thalang Friday evening.



“It seems the creature got lost while trying to find food and was electrocuted after climbing onto electric wires near the Ban Pa Krong Cheep School. He is fatigued and has suffered some burns,” said Kusoldharm Foundation rescue worker Virat Rodphan.



The creature is currently at the Khao Pra Taew Wildlife Center for treatment but is expected to be released back into the forest within a few days.

— Winai Sarot