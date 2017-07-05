PHUKET: Officers from the Office of Natural Resources and Environment (NRE) Phuket helped release a slow loris back into the wild on Monday.



“A villager in the Baan Kuku area found the loris in the middle of the road, so he kindly brought it to us,” said NRE Director Kasem Sookwaree.



The loris was delivered to Pongchat Chuehorm, head of the Khao Pra Taew Wildlife Center.



It was given a medical examination and deemed to be healthy, with no wounds or injuries.



The team from the wildlife center then released it deep into the forest, where it is forbidden to hunt wildlife.



On Friday last week, another slow loris was rescued and placed under the care of veterinarians after being electrocuted in Thalang. It was released back into the forest after a few days (story here).

— Winai Sarot