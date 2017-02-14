Soi Dog founder Gill Dalley to be cremated in Phuket

Ms Dalley, 58, had lost both lower legs as a result of septicemia while rescuing a dog. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

PHUKET: The body of Gill Dalley, long-time Phuket expat and co-founder of the Soi Dog Foundation, will remain at her family home in Laguna until Saturday.



Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects today, Thursday and Friday between 7pm-9:30pm.



On Saturday morning, the house will be open again from 10am for a short prayer ceremony, before Ms Dalley’s body is taken to Wat Cherngtalay at noon.



There will be another short ceremony at the temple, followed by cremation.



Ms Dalley was 58 years old and battled cancer for a short period of time.



She and her husband John retired to Phuket in 2003, from Yorkshire, UK, and teamed up with Dutch woman Margot Homburg who had registered Soi Dog Foundation the year before.



Ms Dalley and her associates established mobile clinics, shelters and hospitals, leading her to be named the inaugural winner of the ‘Canine Hero of the year’ award at the 2011 Animals for Asia conference in Chengdu, China.



Ms Dalley had lost both of her lower legs as a result of septicemia, contracted while rescuing a dog in a swamp. She also counseled survivors and relatives of tsunami victims.



For further details, please visit the Soi Dog Foundation website here or the Soi Dog Facebook page here.



