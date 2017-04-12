PHUKET: Patong is now heaving with tourists as the much anticipated Songkran festivities kicked off prematurely this morning.



Despite warnings by officials to restrict water-throwing activities to tomorrow, April 13, Phuket locals and tourists jumped the gun and began celebrating the holiday today.



Lt Col Seksan Komsakorn of Patong Police notified Phuket Gazette reporters that three main checkpoints for the Patong area have been set up – at Patong Hill, on Soi Bangla, and on the road out of Patong and into Karon.



“We have organized police patrols for day and night shifts to accommodate tourists during this festival. Be warned, sexual harassment will be strictly prosecuted,” he added.



Water gun vendors, however, complained that it feels less crowded now than it has been in recent years.



“I sold [lots of] guns every year, but it seems there are fewer customers this time. We’re hoping that more people will come out in the evening. Until then, we are making good money by selling cold water to tourists,” one vendor told the Gazette.



Vendors are selling the water guns at a 100-800 baht, depending on size and functionality.



— Kritsada Mueanhawong