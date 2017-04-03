PHUKET: A Swedish tourist succumbed to unidentified health issues in a Patong hotel room yesterday.



“We arrived at the 4th floor room in the Patong Merlin hotel room to find the body of the 27-year-old woman on the bed. There were vomit stains on the bed and blanket,” said Lt Col Somsak Thongleang of Patong Police.



According to the woman’s partner, named by police as Owe Christoffer Sjogren, 27, the two had checked in at the hotel last Wednesday, and were scheduled to check out on April 12.



“Mr Sjogren told us that she had sustained an injury in her mouth on Thursday, and went to a clinic the same day to buy medicines. Yesterday morning, however, he noticed that she had stopped breathing,” said the Colonel.



At about 10am, Mr Sjogren reportedly called hotel staff for help.



“The woman passed away before an ambulance from Patong Hospital arrived. Her body was taken to the hospital for further examination,” Col Somsak added.



Police have asked to withhold the woman’s name until her family is notified. They also confirmed that there were no signs of a struggle or room ransacking.



— Kritsada Mueanhawong