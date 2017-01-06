Swiss man ‘lost and found’ after two days

PHUKET: An elderly Swiss man who had wandered off from his Karon rental house two days ago was found in Thalang this morning.



Rescue workers arrived at the scene after they received a call from locals regarding the man about 10am.



“The man was found by locals sitting at a grocery store in Baan Lipon. When they couldn’t communicate with him, they gave him food and drinks and called us,” a Srisoonthorn rescue worker told the Phuket Gazette. “We handed him over to the Tourist Police.



“We learned that his name is Peter, 79, but he couldn’t give us his address. When we checked the pockets of his shorts we found a piece of paper with a phone number written on it,” confirmed Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.



“We called the number and it was his landlord, who had already filed a notice of his disappearance two days ago at Karon Police Station. He told us that Mr Peter had rented a house from him and lived alone.”



“We took him to his house, and told the landlord to contact his relatives and ask them to live with him to avoid future incidents of a similar nature.”



