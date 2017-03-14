Taxi flips on main Phuket thoroughfare

PHUKET: A taxi driver escaped with minor injuries after he flipped his vehicle on Thepkrasattri Road yesterday afternoon.



“We found an upside-down green-plated Toyota Altis taxi in the middle of the southbound lane,” said Lt Suporn Muangkai of Thalang Police.



The driver, Piyapat Sae-Ong, 47, experienced chest pains from the crash and was taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment.



“He said he was on his way back from the airport after dropping off a passenger and was heading home (near Nai Harn Beach), when a Honda Jazz drove out from a nearby soi and cut him off,” said Lt Suporn.



“He swerved to the left to avoid hitting the other car, lost control of his own car and crashed into a pole, causing his taxi to flip. The Honda Jazz fled the scene,” he added.



Police have initially charged Mr Piyapat for reckless driving and causing damage to government property.



However, they are investigating further to locate the owner of the Honda Jazz and question him.