Teenage driver killed in high-speed collision with 18-wheeler

PHUKET: A teenage driver was killed in a collision with an 18-wheel truck in north Phuket this morning.



The accident occurred about 11:30am at the Sala Deng-Muddokkhao junction (that turns into Nai Yang Beach).



“We received a report that a Diahatsu Mira had crashed into an 18-wheeler truck on northbound Thepkrasattri Road. The front side of the car was seriously damaged and stuck into the truck,” said Capt Chatree Chuwichian of Thalang Police.



“The driver, Suwan Soithong, 18, was still inside and suffering critical injuries to his head, neck, face and back. Rescue workers spent 10 minutes separating the two vehicles and getting the driver out of the car.”



Mr Suwan was rushed to Thalang Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.



Police questioned the truck driver, Chalit Khuankert, 32, who sustained minor injuries in the collision.



“Mr Chalit told us he was driving on Thepkrasattri Road and had just turned left at the junction, when Mr Suwan turned onto the same road at a very high speed. Mr Suwan then lost control of his car, crossed over into the adjoining lane and crashed into his truck,” said Capt Chatree.



Mr Chalit was initially charged with reckless driving causing death, pending further investigations.