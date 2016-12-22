Thai girl named as IKEA design competition winner

Chutirada Sujareerat shows off her winning design. Photo: IKEA

PHUKET: A six-year-old Thai girl was named as one of the 10 winners of a global soft toy design competition held by IKEA, the home furnishing retailer from Sweden.



The drawings were submitted as part of IKEA’s ‘Good Cause’ campaign titled as ‘Let’s Play for Change’, that aims to support the right of all children to learn, develop, and have fun by highlighting the benefits of play.



For every soft toy, children’s toy or book, as well as selected play furniture sold at IKEA stores worldwide from November 20-December 24, 2016, the IKEA Foundation will donate 1 euro to projects in some of the world’s poorest communities, supporting children’s development and learning, equal participation, sports, and activity programs that encourage children to learn through play.



The budding Thai designer, Chutirada Sujareerat, created ‘The Red Monster’ – a creature with massive teeth and a big belly button. All winners’ drawings are being produced as soft toys that will be available at IKEA stores worldwide.



The company’s goal for donations is 15 million euros (600 million baht). Nontacha Ketwetsuriya, store manager of the IKEA pick-up and order point in Phuket, said “This year, IKEA has a new direction to raise awareness about some of the most urgent issues around the world. We believe that playing with quality toys can help children to feel happy and grow up with greater physical and mental strength. In Thailand, IKEA supports two organizations, which are Handicap International and the Special Olympics.”



For more information on how to support CSR initiatives for children, visit IKEA.co.th