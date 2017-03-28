PHUKET: The Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort has partnered with Sports Camp Australia (SCA) to organize interschool games and sporting programs.



Nearly 20,000 parents, students, supporters and coaches from Australasia are expected to participate, generating more than 40,000 room nights for Phuket. Fifty per cent of the room nights will be spread out among other resorts in the area.



“Thanyapura is committed to turning Thailand into a regional sports hub for the international community. We've partnered up with Sports Camp Australia to advance Phuket’s sports tourism economy with the influx of parents, children and coaches from the regional sporting community,” said Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, President and CEO of Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort.



James Mak, Chairman of Sports Camp Australia, agrees that the partnership will help develop Phuket as a sports hub.



“The participants will learn from highly accomplished coaches and experience Thanyapura’s world-class facilities, which continue to be an exceptional training center for athletes of all levels,” said Mr Mak.



The project also has the support of Phuket Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawat and Minister of Tourism and Sports Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul.



SCA partners with coaches throughout the region and in Thailand in running sports programs. The organization’s stated goal is to “shape lifelong enjoyment of high quality sports education and skill enhancement.” The new partnership with Thanyapura expands their presence in Asia, specifically, Thailand.



The first program is scheduled for June – August 2017 and features swimming, tennis and football.

— Phuket Gazette