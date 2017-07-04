PHUKET: Rescue workers in Phuket helped capture a large snake at an apartment building in Kathu yesterday.



The Kusoldharm Foundation received reports from residents of the Ratchaporn Apartment about a python found inside a drain there.



The rescue team arrived at the scene with specialized equipment to capture the reptile. They removed the grill covering the drain and then used a loop to hook the python’s head and bring it up.



The snake, weighing 7kg and measuring a little more than three meters, was taken to the Nature and Wildlife Education Center to be released into the wild.



The foundation advises homeowners to make sure they close all doors and windows before going out to prevent snakes entering their homes, especially if the house is located in or near a forest.



The Kusoldharm Foundation can be reached 24 hours a day by calling 076-246301.

— Winai Sarot