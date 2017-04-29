PHUKET: About a ton of trash was collected in a beach clean-up organized by Nonthasak Marine Co Ltd at Hei Island (Coral Island) this morning.



More than a 100 people, including students from Prince of Songkla University (Phuket Campus); volunteer divers; local vendors and operators; and employees of Nonthasak Marine, participated in the initiative.



The campaign involved both beach trash and underwater trash collection.



“We are doing business on Hei island, so this effort is our way of saying ‘thank you’. Cleaning up the island will not only help preserve marine life, but also play a big part in improving tourism,” said Suriya Thamchu, chairman of Nonthasak Marine.



“We received positive feedback so we plan to do this again in the near future,” he added.



— Kongleaphy Keam