PHUKET: Officers from the Crime Suppression Division yesterday raided two nightlife venues in Phuket Town for providing services to underage customers and operating without a proper permit.



“We found two illegal venues during the raid. The first one was 'Room Bar and Restaurant'. The owner, Rattachat Phothong, was charged with operating a nightlife venue without permission,” said Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Peerayuth Karajedee.



The second venue was named by police as the ‘New Jame Cafe’. The owner, Jeerawat Ratnothai, was charged with operating a nightlife venue without permission, while the manager, Somboon Sriyotha, was charged with serving people under 18 years of age.



“One of our duties is to ensure that nightlife venues are legal and safe. We are checking these venues on a regular basis,” said Col Peerayuth.



“Allowing underage customer to use the services is especially risky and we are keeping a closer eye on all such venues,” he added.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong