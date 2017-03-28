PHUKET: Two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Cherng Talay yesterday afternoon.



Facebook user ‘Tan Promedic Phuket’ posted a 32-second video clip of the accident, which occurred at a traffic light near Laguna Phuket.



The video shows a speeding van losing control, crossing over into the other lane and hitting a pick-up truck coming from the opposite side.



The van then hit another car, while a motorbike rider driving behind the pick-up fell as he slammed on the brakes to avoid a collision. All four vehicles were damaged.



Witnesses and passersby came to the victims’ aid. Many people commented on the video on social media, saying that the van driver must have been drunk or asleep at the wheel.



“The motorbike and pick-up driver sustained minor injuries,” Lt Col Rassada Kluengwong of Cherng Talay Police.



“Initially, the van driver was charged with reckless driving causing injury and property damage. However, we will question everyone further to see what caused the accident,” he added.

— Winai Sarot