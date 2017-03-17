Ukranian severely injured in nightmarish Phuket accident

PHUKET: A Ukrainian woman was critically injured in a horrific car crash in Kathu yesterday.



“The accident occurred at about 6:30pm on Phra Phuket Kaew Road, near Bang Jak gas station. At the scene, we found a severely damaged black Toyota Vios with the roof almost entirely blown off,” said Capt Watthana Bamrungthin of Kathu Police.



“The victim, Kateryna Mizerniuk, 26, was stuck in the driver’s seat. She was unconscious and drenched in blood. Rescue workers rushed her to Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he added.



Ms Mizerniuk was later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket where she remains in the Intensive Care Unit.



“According to witness, she was heading back from Patong and was driving at high speed. She lost control of her vehicle at a bend in the road, hitting the median, a bike and an electric pole,” said Capt Watthana.



The motorbike driver, Anongat Thongsorn, 30, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.



Four other vehicles were also slightly damaged, but no other injuries were reported.



“We will check CCTV footage in the area to find out more about what happened,” said Capt Watthana.