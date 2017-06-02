PHUKET: Police are trying to identify a British man who was killed in an early morning crash in Chalong today.



From witnesses’ accounts, police believe the victim lost control of his bike and crashed into a wall at a bend in the road.



“The accident occurred at about 2:40am in Soi Ta-Lad about 50 meters from Chao Fa East Road. At the scene, we found a heavily damaged Honda Click motorbike and the body of a foreign man whose face was covered in blood,” said Capt Somkiet Sarasit of Chalong Police.



The victim was described as wearing a black vest and shorts. No helmet was found at the scene.



He was not carrying any ID, but officers found a mobile phone in his pocket. They learned that he is a British national, but have yet to uncover further details.



The body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination and the British Embassy has been informed of his death.

