PHUKET: A video featuring teen bikers terrorizing a family of three in Kamala went viral yesterday afternoon.



The Facebook clip shows two teen-aged kids on a motorbike driving dangerously close to a Honda Jazz, ordering its driver to stop. The one riding pillion was silent, while the other looked visibly angry, kept on pointing at the car and then kicked it twice. Neither teen wore a helmet, which is required by law.



The video has amassed over 25,000 views since yesterday.



The car driver, named only as Manop, reported the incident to Capt Prasert Thongprom of Kamala Police.



“He told us he was driving with his family at about 12:30pm from Cherng Talay to their home in Kamala. While they were passing the Cherng Talay fresh market, the motorbike overtook the car from the right [wrong] side and wildly cut in front of it. Mr Manop honked his horn, after which the teen became angry and started yelling at him,” Capt Prasert told the Phuket Gazette.



Mr Manop told police that he had two women with him and didn’t want to stop the car, which is what the teens were demanding he do.



“He said that he tried to turn toward the Kamala Police Station, but the biker blocked him from that. He then hid in a side street near Phuket Fantasea and waited until the bikers disappeared southbound on the main road, then came to us to file the report,” the policeman added.



According to the most recent reports, the parents of the motorbike driver called in at the Kamala Police Station and told the officers that they would deliver their son to the station to surrender this afternoon.



Incidents of teenage rage on motorbikes are not unusual in Thailand. An incident similar to yesterday's in Phuket ended with the death of a 17-year-old in Chonburi last month.

