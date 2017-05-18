PHUKET: Police are hunting for a suspect, believed to be a foreigner, who stole a bag from a diner at a restaurant in Phuket yesterday.



A Facebook user named Tanaphat Nuansakul posted a CCTV video of the incident on his page. The theft occurred at Tukabkhao Restaurant in Phuket Town.



The clip showed a foreigner wearing a pale yellow shirt. He walked into the restaurant, stood near another customer's table for a few minutes and then made off with her bag (seen hanging on the back of her chair) when no one was looking.



The victim was a tourist from Hong Kong having dinner with her family.



The restaurant manager took her to file a complaint at Phuket City Police Station.



“According to her, the bag contained her passport and several valuables, including an iPhone, cards and cash. She is visiting Phuket for a week and was originally due to leave on May 22,” said Capt Kraisorn Parkaree of Phuket City Police.



“We know the suspect’s face and will also check other CCTV cameras in the vicinity to see where he went. If anyone has any information on him, please report it to us immediately,” he added.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong