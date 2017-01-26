Video: Foreign boat hunted for anchoring on coral off Phuket

The owner of the foreign-flagged Azimut is wanted by the Dept of Marine and Coastal Resources for damaging the island's marine environment. Video: DMCR

PHUKET: The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources is hunting for a foreign boat that was captured on video anchoring on a coral reef at Koh Racha.



“We received the report and video clip from a tour guide who wishes to remain anonymous,” Suchat Rattanaruengsri, head of the Marine and Coastal Resources Conservation Division Region 6, told the Phuket Gazette.



The video shows an Azimut with the serial number ZH8555J.



“We checked with the Marine Office and they have confirmed that it is not a Thai boat. There is no information of it in our records either, so we don’t know its nationality,” Mr Suchat added



Officers have urged the public to inform the DMCR or marine department at 076-393 566 or 089-656 8562 if they have seen it or have any information relating to it.