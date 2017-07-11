PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists were killed and 22 others injured after a tour bus flipped to its side while coming down Patong Hill, hitting several motorbikes and houses near the Suwankiriwong Temple last night.



The bus driver, Kritaporn Nuandua, 36, blamed ‘brake failure’ for the incident.



“The accident occurred at about 11pm. A 10 year-old boy died at the scene as his body flew out from the bus, while his father, Lyu Fei, 36, was pronounced dead at Vachira Phuket Hospital from a head injury,” said Lt Col Pattapee Srichai of Patong Police.



“Mr Kritaporn, who sustained minor injuries, was transporting 24 tourists and a tour guide to a hotel in Patong. He tested negative for alcohol,” he added.



At this stage, police have yet to charge the driver or estimate the extent of the damage caused.



Six tourists remain hospitalized – four at Vachira Phuket Hospital and two at Patong Hospital. The rest have been discharged.



Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong this morning visited the injured tourists at hospital. He also called relevant officers for a meeting to discuss the long and unabated series of fatal and near-fatal tour bus crashes in Phuket.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong