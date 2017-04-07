PHUKET: A Phang Nga woman escaped injury after her car caught fire in Phuket yesterday afternoon.



Thalang Police officers received a report of a burning vehicle at the Mud Dok Khao-Nai Yang junction.



“Weeraya Thitiwanna, 34, had just driven from Phang Nga to Phuket when her car started smoking and caught fire,” said Capt Chatree Chuwichian of Thalang Police.



"She parked on the roadside and luckily managed to escape before the flames engulfed the entire car,” Capt Chatree added.



Firefighters spent 15 minutes battling the flames.



“Ms Thitiwanna has contacted her insurance company, which is now looking into the cause of the fire,” added Capt Chatree.



— Winai Sarot