PHUKET: A young Thai man was killed last night after smashing into a Korean expat’s pick-up truck in Phuket Town.



Maj Nattaya Suwanpong of Phuket City Police received reports of the incident at about 11pm. It had occurred at the Thepkrasattri-Nakhon road junction near Phuket Wittayalai School.



“The motorcyclist, Siraphan Sampaorat, 20, was lying in a pool of blood on the road when we arrived. He was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital and later pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained severe injuries to his head and legs,” Maj Nattaya told Gazette reporters.



Both vehicles were damaged. However, expat Cheolhee Park remained uninjured.



“Witnesses told us that the motorcyclist was riding on Thepkrasattri Road while the Korean driver was coming from the opposite direction. They said that at the junction Mr Park attempted to make a sudden right turn, which caused Mr Siraphan to crash into the truck,” the policeman said.



“We will check CCTV footage and question Mr Park further before charging him,” he added.

— Kritsada Mueanhawong