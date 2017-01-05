Angsana launches beachfront branded freehold residences

Advertorial



PHUKET: The Banyan Tree Group has launched a new dimension in resort style living with its first branded condominiums in Thailand under the Angsana brand.



Aimed at foreign buyers seeking high-quality freehold properties by the sea, the two and three-bedroom residences – each with a private swimming pool and expansive patio – are one of the last remaining ‘absolute beachfront’ investment opportunities available in the Bang Tao area on Phuket’s west coast – favored for its superior grade of beaches.



Located within the grounds of the Laguna Phuket resort, the condominiums, which will be managed by Angsana Phuket Resort, are just a few meters from the beach, providing residents with unobstructed front-facing views of the Andaman Sea.



The modern tropical apartments, which are designed in a unique Thai architectural style surrounded by tropical gardens, are low-density arrangements of only two apartments per floor to ensure total privacy in the expansive internal and external living areas.



Secure parking for residents and guests is also part of the package.



Stuart Reading, head of Banyan Tree Group Property, said the exclusive apartments were designed by Banyan Tree’s award-winning team of architects and designers to create living environments that make the most of the panoramic views and sea breezes.



“The residences have a distinctive flair, right down to the finest finishing touches of interior design, prestige fittings and accessories,” said Mr Reading, adding that early investors can choose from a variety of spacious two or three-bedroom configurations and tailor the properties to fit their requirements.



“Discerning investors will appreciate the value of high-potential returns made possible by being located within the Laguna Phuket neighborhood – on the doorstep of Asia’s premier luxury resort destination.”



Accompanying ownership of a Beachfront Residence, Angsana brings an additional world of luxury, including privileged access to the Sanctuary Club, a global network with more than 40 resorts and hotels, in excess of 60 spas and 80 retail galleries, as well as membership of the championship Laguna Phuket Golf Club, voted ‘Thailand’s Best’ in the 2015 World Golf Awards.



“This is a unique area, where modern shopping centers, art galleries, international schools and world-class hospitals are side by side with the heritage of Phuket Old Town and the vibrant nightlife of Patong. With a wide array of sophisticated restaurants and bars all connected by transport facilities, Laguna Phuket boasts all the qualities that attract the world’s most selective travellers,” said Mr Reading.



Owners will also have peace of mind with Angsana’s dedicated management providing resort-style hospitality services and amenities, including a villa host to take care of cleaning, gardening, pool servicing and maintenance.



The management team is also on hand to help owners profit from renting out their condominiums.



Investors can visit the fully-appointed 'Show Unit' on site to explore the investment potential of the luxury lifestyles afforded by these exclusive properties.



For more information or to arrange an exclusive inspection, call 076 362 333 or email: [email protected]



This article first appeared in the December 31-January 6 issue of the hard-copy Phuket Gazette newspaper.



Digital subscribers may download the full newspaper, this week and every week, by clicking here.



Keep checking the Phuket Gazette, join our Facebook fan page or follow us on Twitter @PhuketGazette for the latest news updates.