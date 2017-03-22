By the Book: Buying property in Thailand

Brokers have a large selection of property and act as a liaison between buyer and seller. Photo: Paul Brennan

PHUKET: Buying property in Thailand is not straight forward, so you will need sound, professional advice which acts in your best interest. It can be a confusing experience due to laws, regulations, the language barrier and the many choices.



Real estate brokers in Phuket have the largest selection of property, land and long-term rentals – they have sales teams that are both foreign and Thai and can speak a variety of languages.



With a vast array of properties available, it is important to short list to maximize the use of your time and avoid viewing unsuitable properties by narrowing down choices.



Brokers act as a liaison between the buyer and seller, and the good news is that the buyer pays no broker fee – it is paid by the seller in Thailand. Here’s how it works.



Research



Brokers will work closely with buyers to compile a focused and realistic brief, which takes into account a buyer’s requirements and preferences relating to the budget, style, condition, size and location of the property. They can advise on the different locations and options available.



Short List



A broker will preview and shortlist suitable properties – this saves a buyer valuable time as the broker will only show properties that he or she has first previewed and that meet the buyer's requirements.



Property Tour



Brokers accompany buyers on viewings to show the shortlisted properties. Once a suitable property has been identified, they provide an objective overview so that you are equipped with the knowledge to make an informed decision.



Negotiation



When the right property is found, the broker will assist both buyer and seller in negotiating a favorable price and terms.



Payment



A reservation agreement and nonrefundable reservation deposit of usually 2 per cent to 5 per cent is placed with the broker in the client’s account. This removes the property from the market, so no one else can buy it prior to the signing of the Sale & Purchase Agreement (SPA). Upon signing the SPA, 30-50 per cent of the price is usually required with the outstanding amount to be paid upon transfer of ownership.



The buyer should, at this time, ask how the seller wishes to receive payment – inside or outside of Thailand – to avoid bringing in funds when payment is required elsewhere. If funds are required in Thailand, a TT3 form must be completed for the amount required.



Conveyance



Once the price is agreed and the reservation deposit is put down, the broker will introduce you to a reputable lawyer who has experience in property conveyance. The lawyer will use that expertise to ensure that the process runs as smoothly and quickly as possible.



