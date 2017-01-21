By the Book: Preparing your property for sale

PHUKET: In my previous article about preparing your property for sale (story here), we talked about some of the things house owners can do to put their property on the market and ensure a good price.



Here are some more things you can do to make your property attractive to potential buyers.



INCENTIVES



To make your property stand out from others, it is a good idea to offer some enticement. These can include advance rental bookings, flexible payment options such as vendor financing, or a discount on the asking price.



SELLING TIPS



Here are some tips to increase the likelihood of a sale:



1. Your property should always be available at short notice for viewings. If that’s inconvenient, leave a key with the agent. Remember, the buyer has little time and lots of other properties to see, so you must cooperate or potentially lose a sale.



2. It’s best not to be at home or make yourself scarce when the agent visits with the buyer, otherwise the buyer feels as that her or she might be intruding and won’t be able to visualize living there themselves. If you are asked to show them around, ensure you give them some privacy afterward so they can talk together and look around.



3. First impressions are important, so make sure the exterior of the property is up to standard and the garden is neat, gutters cleaned, windows sparkling and so on.



4. Tidy up inside. Ensure the house is spotless, all personal belongings are stored away and everything looks shipshape. Put away toys, clothes, magazines and shoes.



5. Air the rooms that are not used regularly. Use some potpourri or something natural to take away any bad smells.



6. Lock up pets before customer visits and do not involve the buyer with them. Not everyone is a pet lover and they are a distraction. Also remove pet food bowls and any visible sign of habitation where possible, especially smells.



7. Turn on all the interior lights, even during daytime, as this makes everything appear bigger and more appealing. Open the curtains too.



8. A lick of paint can work wonders and it pays to refresh the look of the property before reselling, as well as mending any cracks and putting the property in the same condition as when it was new.



9. Remove rubbish from the bathroom and kitchen to avoid lingering smells.



10. Make yourself available to answer any further questions the potential buyer might have.



11. Have professional photos taken of your property. Listings with high-quality photos generate an average of 139 per cent more clicks than those without.



12. Keep your broker updated. Let them know if you have made improvements to the property, reduced your asking price, or can offer flexible payment options.



