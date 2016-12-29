Festive five per cent financing offered for Laguna Park's townhomes, villas

Advertorial



PHUKET: Investors in Laguna Park’s two-bedroom town houses and five-bedroom villas located next to the Laguna Phuket Golf Course are being offered a special five per cent financing option for the festive period.



Aimed at couples and growing families, the homes by the Banyan Tree Group are priced from 9.3 million baht and come ready to move in with several options available for buyers to further develop the properties, such as adding a third bedroom or even a rooftop Jacuzzi.



The three-storey stand-alone villas encompassing 340 square meters of light filled space are designed for families.



The spacious modern-tropical homes, as well as the semi-customizable modern tropical homes, both priced from 14.9 million baht, feature four bedrooms and five bathrooms.



As well as the five per cent financing option, buyers who purchase a home at Laguna Park during the limited seasonal discount period are also entitled to a five-year golf membership in the adjacent Laguna Phuket Golf Course, along with an Angsana Vacation Club membership, which includes up to five-years of free stays in their portfolio of resorts, says the head of Banyan Tree Group Property, Stuart Reading.



“To celebrate the festive season and to make purchasing even easier, we are offering, for a limited period, five years financing at only 5 per cent interest. Plus we have a bonus gift of a free furniture package so new homeowners can start enjoying their residence immediately,” says Mr Reading.



The villas and townhomes are located in a tranquil and secure, low-density gated neighborhood on the fringes of 1,000 acres of lush tropical parkland adjacent to the Laguna Phuket Golf Course.



Residents can also benefit from the ‘Laguna Lifestyle’, being situated in one of Asia’s finest integrated resort destinations among five-star resorts, residences, a shopping village, spas, restaurants and bars.



“The development provides a family-friendly community, embodying the project’s concept of ‘Growing Together’,” adds Mr Reading.



Contact the Laguna Park sales office for more information: 076-362333, email [email protected] , or visit lagunaproperty.com.



