PHUKET: Infinity Condominium held the grand opening of its seven-storey condo project in Bang Tao late last month.



The project will comprise of 78 units ranging from 59 square meters to 60.6sqm and include one bedroom, two bedroom, and two bedroom deluxe condominiums.



“Construction will start by end of the year and is expected to be completed in two years. The units will be available for sale starting from the grand opening day. Even at this stage, we have received a lot of positive feedback from our agents,” said Apiwat Chaiyarat, general manager of the project.



“The unique thing about this project is the size of the rooms. One bedroom unit is 59 sqm, which is rarely found in Phuket – the general size of other one-bedroom condominiums is only about 30-40 sqm,” he added.



Other than size, the project location is another attractive feature for potential future owners, says Mr Apiwat.



“Bang Tao is centrally located and has access to many places like temples, nightlife venues, shopping centers, restaurants and Phuket International Airport. You can also walk to Bang Tao Beach or enjoy the services at Catch Beach Club which is right in front of Infinity Condominium,” said Mr Apiwat.



“From an investment point of view, we can see that Bang Tao is developing gradually. Areas like Patong are over-saturated, so other areas, particularly Kamala and Bang Tao in the north, are garnering more attention,” he added.



The target market for the condominium is high-end luxury users, particularly foreigners who prefer comfortable living spaces.



“Even though the price is higher than other projects, we are offering a valuable product with a full range of service such as fitness rooms, swimming pool, parking, yoga, playground, rooftop lounge and 24/7 security,” said Mr Apiwat.



“Our guaranteed rate of return is also much higher than the market average. This makes the project ideal for both living and investment,” he added.



— Kongleaphy Keam