Property: Angsana Beachfront Residences attract global interest

Advertorial:



PHUKET: The Banyan Tree Group’s launch of Angsana Beachfront Residences, its inaugural investment in resort style living in Thailand at Laguna Phuket, Bang Tao Beach, is already being hailed a success.



Over 60% of the beachfront luxury branded condominiums have been sold since the project was announced last month (story here).



“We are receiving a level of response in line with our expectations,” says Stuart Reading, Head of Banyan Tree Group Property. "So in many respects, we are not surprised by the swift uptake by a sophisticated Asian and European clientele who recognize and appreciate the intrinsic values inherent in these condominiums and [their] location.”



The condominiums are configured to capitalize on beachfront locations and architecturally designed to blend with their tropical surroundings. With a maximum of two apartments per floor, every residence offers spacious internal and external living areas, each with its own private pool.



Owners of these residences can enjoy an array of luxury services and amenities, including a 24-hour concierge, as well as professional property management – for leasing to vacationers – provided by Angsana.



Interested parties may visit the fully appointed display apartments to experience the property's investment potential.



