Property: Banyan Tree redefines grandeur

Advertorial



PHUKET: The Banyan Tree Group has unveiled designs for a selection of five-bedroom villas adjacent to Bang Tao Beach on the west coast of Phuket. With the infrastructure already complete, the Group is inviting interested parties to make appointments for private viewings of the newly-launched ‘Banyan Tree Grand Residences’.



“The Banyan Tree Group is renowned around the world for selecting destinations of extraordinary natural beauty, and creating resorts, hotels and exclusive properties that enhance these special places even further,” says Stuart Reading, Head of Banyan Tree Group Property.



“These Grand waterfront residences meet the discerning demands for those looking to combine a sophisticated, yet relaxed lifestyle with the ultimate in luxury resort living in an exclusive area next to the Banyan Tree Phuket resort within Laguna Phuket.”



Based on the Group’s experience and expertise, this extends a time-tested design philosophy into shaping the ideal home. Banyan Tree Grand Residences is a collection of 19 homes with architecture influenced by traditional Thai design and enhanced by the latest technologies, giving astute buyers the chance to select a villa that is uniquely placed to capitalize on the allure of this part of the world.



Overlooking a tropical lagoon, these grand villas are situated in a private, security controlled, gated estate set within 1,000 acres of parkland that opens up onto Bang Tao Beach and the waters of the Andaman Sea, alongside the infrastructure and amenities of Laguna Phuket, Asia’s preeminent resort destination combining deluxe hotels, affluent residential areas and a full spectrum of entertainment and leisure options and facilities.



Each villa features five bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, a grand living room, an entertainment room, a dining room and a modern, fully-equipped designer kitchen, as well as maid’s quarters. The villas are centered around an internal courtyard, as well as an outdoor entertainment deck to a large private infinity pool with its own integrated Jacuzzi.



Ownership includes exclusive access to the Sanctuary Club, a global network with more than 40 resorts and hotels, featuring more than 60 spas and 80 retail galleries, as well as a membership to the championship Laguna Phuket Golf Club.



Owners are also entitled to experience the Banyan Tree Private Collection with a range of holiday experiences, including five years of free holidays in a global selection of locations, access to luxury hideaways and an array of discounts and priority access benefits.



Banyan Tree provides dedicated villa management, with services and amenities including a 24-hour concierge, cleaning, gardening, pool servicing, and grounds and villa maintenance. Villa owners also have the option of renting the villas on a short or long-term basis.



Interested investors can visit the display units on site to explore the investment potential of the luxury lifestyles afforded by these exclusive properties.



For further information, or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Laguna Property on 076-362333, or email [email protected]



This article first appeared in the January 7-13 issue of the hard-copy Phuket Gazette newspaper.



Digital subscribers may download the full newspaper, this week and every week, by clicking here.



Keep checking the Phuket Gazette, join our Facebook fan page or follow us on Twitter @PhuketGazette for the latest news updates.



