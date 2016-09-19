Sansiri brings new homes at Saransiri Koh Kaew

Metha Anwatanapanich, Senior Executive Vice President, Business and Project Development Division, outside a two-storey family home at Saransiri Koh Kaew. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

PHUKET: Residential property developer Sansiri recently launched the second phase of their latest Phuket development, Saransiri Koh Kaew. It follows the sale of all units in the first phase of the project.



Located on 50 rai in Koh Kaew next to the British International School, the new neighborhood features a total of 202 two-storey detached houses, ranging in sizes of 140-151 square meters, with a clubhouse and swimming pool exclusively for residents.



Each of the new family homes features an all-purpose open-plan living and dining room on the lower floor and three bedrooms on the upper floor. The units also have two bathrooms and a double car park.



“Sales have been better than expected,” says Metha Anwatanapanich, the senior executive vice president of Sansiri’s business and project development division.



“The new homes in phase one went on the market in May and 31 of them were sold by July so we are now ready to proceed with phase two,” he said.



The 171 houses in the second phase are slightly larger than those in the first. Each of the houses in the ‘Baan Sanrak’ phase covers a total area of 151sqm and features larger bedrooms and a third bathroom. The houses are priced from 5.15 million baht.



This article first appeared in the September 17-23 issue of the hard-copy Phuket Gazette newspaper.



Digital subscribers may download the full newspaper, this week and every week, by clicking here.



Keep checking the Phuket Gazette, join our Facebook fan page or follow us on Twitter @PhuketGazette for the latest news updates.

