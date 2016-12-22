Second phase of Cassia apartments attracts investors with assurance of 7 p/c returns

World-class developer of premium resorts, hotels and residences, The Banyan Tree Group is enticing investors to Cassia Phuket apartments at Laguna Phuket with a promise of 7 per cent returns over three years for owners.



With the first phase already sold out, the second phase of the contemporary upmarket two-bedroom apartments in the grounds of the Laguna resort are aimed at young families or groups of friends, offering stylish accommodation near the beach, surrounded by five-star facilities and hospitality services – an addition to the Banyan Tree Group’s portfolio that brings an innovative twist to holidaying.



The Cassia Phuket apartment complex overlooks an expansive lagoon and gives residents panoramic views of the Andaman Sea from the bedrooms and open-air terraces of apartments, which are priced from 5.5 million baht. The apartments are fully furnished and range in size from 40 square meters to 88sqm, featuring mezzanine levels with additional living and entertainment areas.



Head of the Banyan Tree Group’s property division, Stuart Reading, said the modern-tropical architecture of Cassia Apartments on the west coast has received enthusiastic responses from international clientele.



“As well as being affordable, Cassia Phuket apartments are a secure investment, offering owners a new dimension in holiday and lifestyle benefits,” said Mr Reading.



“Since opening as a hotel in late 2015, Cassia Phuket has attracted a broad spectrum of travellers from around the world looking for the ideal way to linger a little longer, holidaying where the conditions are perfect and entertainment and leisure options are virtually at their door. This also makes it a robust investment proposition,” he said.



To take full advantage of the luxury lifestyle options in the Laguna Phuket resort, investors have complimentary use of their Cassia apartment for a full 30 days each year.



Cassia apartment owners are also entitled to exclusive membership of the Sanctuary Club, with which comes benefits such as discounts and privileges across the group’s global network of 43 resorts and hotels, more than 66 spas and 80 retail galleries. Club membership also includes access to three championship golf courses along with the opportunity for complimentary stays in other properties through the signature owners exchange program.



