BISP swimmer wins six golds at Thailand National Games

PHUKET: After a successful first day in the pool at the Thailand National Games in Nakhon Sawan, where she won two gold medals, British International School Phuket (BISP) JSA Swim Academy member Phiangkhwan ‘Eing’ Pawapotako won the 100m Back on day two of the competition in a time of 65.44, making it three wins from three events.



However, she didn’t stop there. On day three, she won the Women’s 100m Breaststroke in 1min 12.36.



Having raced 2400m since the beginning of the competition, most would have thought that some level of fatigue would have set in, but Eing comfortably won the 200m Backstroke just outside of the championship record, finishing in a time of 2min 20.56, shortly followed by a win in the 200m IM, inside the Olympic B Qualifying standard.



At the end of a long week of racing, Eing finished off her campaign with a bronze medal in the Women's 50m Brst in a time of 33.7, bringing her tally to six golds, one bronze and three Thailand National Games records.



“Having undertaken a much more consistent and higher volume in training over the past few months than previously achieved, Eing is still racing hard despite not being as fresh as previous blocks of work,” said BISP JSA Swim Academy Head Coach Simon Jones.



“Still, her goals lay firmly on events in April 2016, and this is another opportunity and stepping stone along the way in which she is gaining valuable competition experience, preparing to do her very best later in the year.”