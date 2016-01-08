Full Metal Dojo ready to kick off at Seduction nightclub

After launching its first two events in 2014, FMD returns to Phuket with an exciting lineup of fighters. Photo: Stev Bonhage

PHUKET: Thailand's leading Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion, Full Metal Dojo (FMD), is returning to the island with its 8th event 'FMD8: Return of the Mack' on January 10 at Seduction nightclub in Patong.



After launching its first two events in Phuket in 2014 (story here), FMD moved to Bangkok and has now returned to the Pearl of the Andaman, showcasing the best local and international fighters in Thailand and Southeast Asia.



The event will be held at the peak of the tourist high season, featuring the first ever former UFC fighter to compete in Thailand, as American Tommy Hayden, now at Hero Factory, Bangkok, takes on the highly experienced Australian Gokhan Turkyilmaz from Phuket Top Team.



FMD lets fans stand cage-side to experience the unique MMA atmosphere up close and personal. The event is hosted by leading regional MMA promoter Jon Nutt and Thai fitness celebrity Mark Abbott.



Seven fights have been announced thus far, with more to come. The FMD8 fight card is as follows:





Lightweight 155lbs/70.3kg:

Gokhan Turkyilmaz (13-12) Phuket Top Team vs Tommy Hayden (8-3, former UFC) Hero Factory, Bangkok



Featherweight 145lbs/65.8kg:

Amr Maher (3-1) vs Christian Tremayne (Pro Debut, 5-4 amateur) belt holder for Battle Field Vancouver



Supachai Sungpasert ‘Birdy Tor Buawmas’ (0-0, 100+ combined fights in Muay Thai, kard chuak, boxing) Amazing Muay Thai Gym, Hua Hin vs Singh Noi (0-0, 18-12 Muay Thai) Lion Muay Thai, Phuket



Sarayut ‘Ness’ Kurubvong (0-1) Boxer Rebellion, Bangkok vs George Farrow (Pro debut, 4-1 amateur) Maximum Gym, Phuket



Catchweight 121lb/55kg:

Khadja Aiyada Verpoest (Pro Debut, 4-2 Muay Thai) Bangkok Fightlab vs Vy Srey (1-0) Selapak Gym, Cambodia



Strawweight 115lbs/52.2kg:

Veerayuth ‘Oak’ Pinyoporn (1-0) EMAC Gym, Bangkok vs Wisava Kaweewarakorn (0-1, 4-2 amateur, 9-4 amateur boxing) Maximum Gym, Phuket



Haider Farman (0-1, 3-1 amateur) Combat 360, Khao Lak vs Sim Bunsrun (1-3, 2-0 amateur) Cambodian Top Team



Presale tickets are 1,000 baht. Tickets at the venue will be available for 1,500 baht and VIP tickets (including table service and a close-up view of the action) are available for 3,000 baht.



Tickets can be purchased at Seduction nightclub, Hooters restaurant and Hard Rock Cafe in Patong, as well as Fightlab locations in Rawai and Chalong.



Gates open at 4pm.



For more information contact [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/fullmetaldojo



