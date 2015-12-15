Ironman announces 70.3 Phuket triathlon

PHUKET: Ironman announced today that Philippines-based Sunrise Events and Thailand-based SportMaster will team up to deliver Ironman 70.3 in Phuket on November 27, 2016.



The Ironman 70.3 Thailand will offer a US$15,000 professional prize purse and 30 age-group qualifying slots for the 2017 Ironman 70.3 World Championship taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.



“This race is further evidence of the growing interest in and development of Ironman throughout the region,” said Ironman Asia-Pacific CEO Geoff Meyer. “Thailand has had a long history with Ironman and it’s fantastic that we are back again in Phuket with an Ironman 70.3 triathlon. An improved course and development in Phuket will allow us to grow the event beyond what we could in 2012 and we look forward to a great future in Thailand.”



Registration will open on December 16 at www.ironman.com/thailand70.3.