Paklok to host ‘Yamu Night Fishing Games’

Paklok Municipality Mayor Panya Sampaorat announced plans this week to boost the reputation of Cape Yamu as a local tourist attraction. Photo: Phuket PR

PHUKET: The mayor of Paklok announced plans this week to hold the first Yamu Night Fishing Games at Laem Yamu harbor from March 4 through 6.



The fishing tournament is part of the municipality’s annual plan to develop the area with more public facilities and tourist attractions, said Mayor Panya Sampaorat on Wednesday.



“Cape Yamu has an abundance of natural beauty and interesting local activities, as well as several 5-star hotels and marinas. I believe the area has excellent potential to become a popular new tourist attraction,” he said.



In addition to the fishing competition, in which locals will set out on their longtail boats for the the best catch of the evening, the three-day event will feature market stalls selling fresh fish and other local produce along a walking street, as well as live stage performances. Public benches will also be installed along the seafront.



Mayor Panya said he hoped that the event will help generate extra income for local residents and boost the reputation of the area as a pleasant place to visit.

