Phuket Gazette - March 14, 2016 | 05:58 PM
PHUKET: Saddle up for the 2016 Phuket Criterium; a day of pedal-powered street racing to be held at Saphan Hin on April 23.
Last year's inaugural event was a huge success, attracting more than 300 cyclists (story here). This year, the organizers have expanded the race categories to welcome participants of all ages and abilities with categories for fixed-gear bikes, road bikes and mountain bikes in separate races for men and women divided into 'street' and 'elite' classes.
"The course is a short, but technical circuit. Participants and spectators can enjoy fun activities and music by famous DJs. There will also be bikes and biking accessories on sale at discount prices," said event organizer Teeruth Satitkul.
Cyclists can register from today until April 15 at Blu Monkey on Phang Nga Road in Phuket Town.
Race categories are as follows:
General Race 1.85 km/lap
Registration fee: 550 Baht
Fixed gear (men) elite – 15 laps: 27.75km
Fixed gear (men) street – 12 laps: 22.20km
Road bike (men) elite – 15 laps: 27.75km
Road bike (men) street – 12 laps: 22.20km
Road bike (men) – 12 laps: 22.20km
Mountain bike (women) – 8 laps: 14.80km
Road bike (women) – 8 laps: 14.80km
VIP Race – 5 laps: 9.25km
Registration fee: 1,500 Baht.
Open to all bike types, genders and ages
Registrants will receive a special edition Phuket Criterium cycling cap.
The Phuket Gazette and PGTV's ‘Phuket Today’ show, the island’s only nationally broadcast television program – aired daily on True Visions and leading provincial cable networks – are proud to sponsor this event.
