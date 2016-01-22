Team Thanyapura takes top honors at Tour of Takola

Team Thanyapura stands proud following the race. Photo: Team Thanyapura

PHUKET: Team Thanyapura took top honors in the Tour of Takola in Takuapa on Sunday.



Local cyclists competed in the challenging 70 kilometer course, which featured a rolling terrain and two climbs, totaling a distance of 9.3km with an average grade of six per cent.



Daniel Amby, of Team Thanyapura, took the top spot on the podium finishing 25 seconds faster than second place rider ‘Khun Thep’.



Mr Amby’s teammates also had strong finishes: Amarni Gates 6th, Greg Dick 7th, Thomas Brun 8th and Jonathan Fowler 20th.



“One guy followed with 25km to go, but I managed to drop him with 5km left and soloed to the finish. What can I say, just love it!” Mr Amby said.



The next race for the team is a grueling 120km ride in beautiful Koh Sok National Park. This race is known for its brutal uphill finish.