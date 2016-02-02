Z-Coaching Phuket team takes podium by storm

The recently established Z-Coaching Phuket team swept the podium at the Surat Thani/Khao Sok National Park cycling race last weekend. Photo: Z-Coaching Phuket

PHUKET: Last weekend saw the recently established Z-Coaching Phuket triathlon team sweep the field clean at the Surat Thani/Khao Sok National Park cycling race (70km/120km), where over 1,000 cyclists participated.



Jaray Jearanai took the much coveted win in the Men’s Open 120km race, with fellow teammates Martin Brot, Oat Wongtanaponsil, Toha Navong and coach Jurgen Zack all placing in the top 20 – playing pivotal roles in their teammates’ victory.



Maeo Nakhon surged on the final climb to come in second in his age group, and equally strong performances from Simon Callebert and Riccardo Kuhar saw further age group podium placings.



In the Women’s field, Z-Coaching athletes Imogen Simmonds and Anothai Puengrang left the competition in the dust, dominating the podium in first and second place respectively.



Jean Perrin brought home gold, and Daniel Hyams bronze in their respective age group 70km races, rounding off an extremely successful day of strong racing, and showing that their training is certainly paying off.



