Crowds fill Sanam Luang for live recording of Royal Anthem

A massive crowd of mourners for the Late Monarch sang the Royal Anthem of Thailand at 1pm today. Photo: The Nation

BANGKOK: Huge crowds of black-clad mourners from across the country poured into Sanam Luang this morning to join the mass singing of the Royal Anthem in the afternoon and express their love for His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej.



People holding umbrellas in the scorching sun strolled on the huge ground, waiting for the mass singing to start at 1pm. There were long lines for free food and drinks provided by hundreds of well-wishers.