Jehovah’s Witness to hold national convention

The convention in Bangkok is to be held from September 30 to October 2. Photo: Gazette file

PHUKET: Members of the church of Jehovah’s Witness from Phuket and throughout Thailand are meeting in Bangkok from Friday September 30 to Sunday October 2 for a multinational convention titled ‘Remain Loyal to Jehovah!’.



The convention, to be held at Thurakit Bandit University on Prachachuen Road in the Lak Si district of the capital, is one of a series of worldwide conventions in numerous languages.



“This is an open invitation to all English-speaking people in Thailand. Many will benefit from the positive, practical and timely information presented,” said Phuket-based church member Genee McMillan, adding that the event is completely free of charge.



Some 49 presentations about loyalty, love and faith are scheduled, as well as 35 video segments and two short film productions for the Saturday and Sunday meetings – plus a specially prepared Public Bible Discourse at 11:20am on October 2 titled ‘When Will Loyal Love Triumph Over Hatred?’.



For more information visit www.jw.org