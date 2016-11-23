Thailand visa fees to be reduced to B1,000

Thailand is reducing visa fees for three months from December 1. Photo: Jeremie Schatz

THAILAND: Visa fees for entering Thailand, including fees for visas on arrival, are to be reduced for three months starting on December 1.



The move is intended to boost tourist arrivals, a key economic engine for the country.



“The fees will be cut to Bt1,000,” the Tourism Ministry announced yesterday.



The change was announced less than two months after visa fees were increased to B2,000 on September 27.



Thailand currently offers visas on arrival for citizens of 19 countries – Andorra, Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, the Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.