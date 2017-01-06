Van numbers to decrease by 2019

The Chonburi crash has been grieved nationwide this week. Photo: The Nation

BANGKOK: As many as 40,000 inter-provincial passenger vans could be taken off Thailand’s roads by 2019 because they are not appropriate for public transportation, Deputy Prime Minister Wisanu Krue-Ngam said today.



PM Wisanu said that the Transport Ministry’s proposal to use Article 44 of the interim charter to immediately tackle the problem with passenger vans did not solely stem from the horrific crash in Chonburi on Monday, which killed 25 people and injured two others (story here).



He said the Royal Thai Police had, earlier this week, proposed an amendment to the Land Traffic Act for the Cabinet’s approval, while another road safety committee chaired by the Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan presented road safety measures to the Cabinet last October.